A new look! Charlize Theron abandons her trademark blonde hairstyle in favor of a black mullet

The 46-year-old actress debuted this look at her annual Africa Outreach Project Block Party on Saturday, June 11. The fresh haircut featured sloppy bangs, pointed sides and layered trim at the back. This style is sharply different from the recognizable light bob of the Monster star. In addition to her new hairstyle, Theron wore a snow-white classic shirt, straight-cut jeans and black heels.

While the producer’s mullet may be shocking, Theron has lived as a brunette in the past. At the 2019 Oscar ceremony, Theron debuted on the red carpet in a coffee-colored dress. She has also never shied away from a dramatic haircut. In 2013, she came out with a short haircut at the 85th Annual Academy Awards ceremony. In the following years, Theron turned the haircut into a bob, and then into a forehead. At the premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, Theron looked radiant in a shoulder-length dress with a voluminous side part.

The South African native has also undergone several transformations for the big screen. For Fast and Furious 9, which premiered in 2021, Theron, who played Cypher in the film, showed off a short haircut inspired by the supermodels of the 90s, as her stylist Adir Abergel said in an interview with HollywoodLife in 2019. “I used a lot of references to the ’90s… the one I did for Charlize was a different take on it, and it seemed a little more feminine. It seemed a little more modern,” Abergel explained.

However, her most daring transformation is, perhaps, a complete facial transformation to play Megyn Kelly in the 2019 film Bomb. Special effects artist Kazu Hiro completely transformed Theron into a 51-year-old news anchor with makeup, nostrils, duct tape and other prosthetics. “My main goal was to find out how people recognize Megyn Kelly as Megyn Kelly and Charlize as Charlize. So it’s almost like filling a void to make Charlize look like Megyn,” Hiro told Interview magazine in 2020. — Most of America knows what Megyn looks like because she is often shown on TV. It is very easy to compare. Therefore, I was very attentive to how to design it and how the result would look like.”

(The film focuses on the sexual harassment scandal that ended Roger Ailes’ career as CEO and chairman of Fox News in 2016, a year before his death. Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, played by Nicole Kidman, were among the employees who publicly accused their boss of misconduct.)