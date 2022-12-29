Liverpool are expected to wear home uniforms in the 2023/24 season, and a new leak reveals more details of the design that came from the 1960s.

Of course, it is not surprising that next season Jurgen Klopp’s team will play at Anfield in red.

This will always be the case, and on the eve of the 2023/24 campaign, the reported color scheme of Nike’s latest home offer is “red for the gym” and white.

The design, according to the reliable Footy Headlines uniform enthusiast and Twitter @KB2X, will be similar to the one worn during the club’s first FA Cup victory in 1965.

It is expected that the simple red pattern on the entire surface will be complemented by white details on the collar and cuffs, as well as logos, including the LFC badge.

It also resembles the home T-shirts worn throughout the 1970s, as well as Gerard Houllier’s Liverpool T-shirts in the 1998/99 and 1999/00 seasons.

The latest leaked photo of @KB2X certainly suggests that she will return to those campaigns more than two decades ago, with a bold round-neck collar showing through in the close-up image:

This follows a previous leak from the same source that turned out to be an early mockup, and this update will probably be closer to the finished article.

A slightly embossed hatching is applied throughout the body of the shirt with additional seams on the shoulders and under the arms.

By this point, Liverpool usually have a final design for next season, and a new home uniform should be worn for the final game of the campaign at Anfield.

In its current form, it will be a match against Aston Villa on May 20.