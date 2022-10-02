A new house? Corinna Schumacher buys property in Majorca

Will the Schumacher family move soon? In December 2013, former Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher (53 years old) suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a serious skiing accident. To date, little is known about the health of the father of two children, as only his family and a few friends are allowed to visit the former professional athlete. Now the family can move because Corinna Schumacher (53 years old) bought a property in Majorca.

According to Bunte, the wife of the Formula 1 legend bought a plot of land with an area of 54,315 square meters near the posh city of Port Andratx for 2.8 million euros. They say that it is planned to build a horse ranch on the basis of Schumacher’s estates in Switzerland and the US state of Texas on a huge territory. Thus, Majorca could become the winter residence of the family — it is said that Michael himself was brought to the territory by helicopter.

In 2018, the family has already purchased a luxury property high above the Porte d’andrache, just a few kilometers from the estate, for a total of 30 million euros. The previous owner was Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid. Since then, the Schumachers living in Switzerland have been spending a few days in Majorca from time to time.