A new horror game about the survival of dinosaurs, The Lost Wild, is presented

Publisher Annapurna Interactive is known for distributing artful indie games to the masses, giving fans the opportunity to take a look at some of their upcoming games at a recent demo event. During the presentation of Annapurna Interactive, the publisher presented a brand new dinosaur survival horror game that is in active development, The Lost Wild.

The Lost Wild was originally announced almost a year ago by developer Great Ape Games, but it has now been confirmed that Annapurna Interactive is handling publishing duties. A new cinematic trailer for The Lost Wild has been released, which gives fans an idea of what to expect from the gameplay. Assuming the cinematography reflects the gameplay of The Lost Wild, it seems that players will explore a lush jungle environment teeming with dangerous dinosaurs. The game uses a first-person view when the player character turns to the compass while making his way through the jungle.

link: Stray Publisher Announces Release of New Flock Game

In the end, they find themselves at some abandoned facility, which they rob, discovering several flares. Then the player character Lost Wild decides to escape by pressing the big button on the door to escape from the area, but this attracts the attention of some dinosaurs that seem to be predators in the style of Jurassic Park. The player character lights a flare when the dinosaurs approach them, but it’s unclear what the point of this will be, as the footage then cuts off. It’s possible that the flares will be used to distract the dinosaurs by throwing them elsewhere, but it’s also possible that they serve some other purpose that hasn’t been revealed yet.

Those who are interested in The Lost Wild should note that at the moment only its release for PC on Steam has been confirmed, and it is expected that it will be released no earlier than 2024. However, you need to imagine that if there is enough demand, the game will eventually appear on consoles. After all, there are currently a huge number of dinosaur horror games on modern consoles, so The Lost Wild has a great opportunity to fill this niche.

There haven’t been many attempts to create dinosaur horror games in recent years, and most dinosaur games fall right into the action category, like, for example, the upcoming Capcom Exoprimal game. The premiere of the dinosaur survival horror franchise, Dino Crisis, has been dormant for years, and it doesn’t look like Capcom is going to move forward with a new game in this series anytime soon.

There are rumors about a remake of Dino Crisis, but nothing has been officially announced, and some reports indicate that plans for such a game have already been canceled. But while dinosaur horror fans may not have to wait for the new Dino Crisis, they can at least check out The Lost Wild in the meantime.

The Lost Wild is in development for PC.