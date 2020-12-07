A new group of investors looking to Ethereum (ETH) only

Grayscale, the largest investment company in the cryptocurrency space, says a new group of investors has emerged in 2020 either prioritizing Ethereum or simply investing in Ethereum.

Michael Sonnenshein, managing director of cryptocurrency investment firm Grayscale Investments, told Bloomberg that while Bitcoin was the first stop for most investors until 2020, increasing numbers of investors are only interested in Ethereum this year.

Sonnenshein said, “We saw a new group of investors prioritizing Ethereum throughout 2020 and in some cases investing exclusively in Ethereum. Faith in Ethereum as an asset class is growing. ” said.

The explosive growth seen in the DeFi space has been a major catalyst for Ethereum since the summer months. In addition, the recently launched Ethereum 2.0 also made a notable contribution to the growth in Ethereum.

Bybt data shows that Grayscale, which is preferred by institutional investors, has received 137,467 ETH entries in the last week to the Ethereum fund. At current prices, this amount makes about $ 82 million. The amount purchased in the last month is 265 thousand 606 ETH worth 160 million dollars. Ethereum (ETH) has a 14 percent share of the total crypto assets held by Grayscale.

ETH finds buyers at $ 595 as of 00.40 when the news was published.



