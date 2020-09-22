A new feature may come for media content in WhatsApp

New features are regularly tested for WhatsApp. However, not all of these features meet with end users. Nevertheless, it can be said that the generalization of one of the new features tested will satisfy many people who use WhatsApp.

In many messaging applications, users’ messages are automatically deleted after a certain period of time. This feature is also available in WhatsApp. However, media contents were not covered by this feature. Pictures, videos and other media content sent from WhatsApp with the new tested feature will be automatically deleted under certain conditions.

According to the news on the WABetaInfo site, the functioning of the automatic deletion of media content will be different from the current auto-deleted message feature. The main difference here is that the contents will be automatically deleted when the user exits the chat window. So it seems more logical to use this feature in conversations where both sides are active.

It is important to remember that the feature can change before it takes its final form. While the final version is likely to look completely different, the feature’s main function does not seem to change. It is not possible to say anything about the release date for now.



