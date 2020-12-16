A new feature is coming for the Netflix mobile app

It will bring a “Voice Only” mode for the Netflix mobile app. YouTube Premium users can put videos in the background and continue listening to them. YT Premium users are already familiar with this feature for a long time.

Netflix wants to give you freedom with audio only mode

XDA Developers discovered this feature. XDA Developers is a data mining team looking for some references to future updates within the software. While researching the Netflix app (version 7.79.1) last October, it found references to the audio-only mode. Of course, this mod was not functional at the time, but according to a recent report from Android Police, some users can now access this feature. Netflix aims for users to move freely with only the voice mode. Normally, if you have a job on your mobile device and you put Netflix in the background, the content you are watching stops. With this future feature, Netflix wants to eliminate this. Users who have access to this feature will find an option to turn off the video as they can see in the image below.

Some mobile device users may have trouble viewing the screen or feel nauseous while traveling by vehicle. As such, we can say that Voice Only mode is the savior of these users. Of course, you may not want to use this feature in content with plenty of action scenes or visually providing you with more information. The Voice Only mode can be very useful for documentaries or stand-up shows. Currently, there are a limited number of users who can access this feature, and it is not clear when it will come globally.

What do you think about this feature and would it be useful to you? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



