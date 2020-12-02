A new feature is coming for Google Maps!

Developing over time, Google Maps includes many different features, apart from guiding from one point to another. Gradually evolving into a social media application, Google Maps is further developing with its community notification feature. Google noted that the Maps community makes more than 20 million posts a day, and that community is growing steadily.

Most of these posts were stated as recommendations, business updates, address updates, new reviews and reviews.

Community notification feature for Google Maps coming

With the new feature brought by Google, users will be able to receive more reliable updates and notifications from local sources. This feature will be available in the Explore tabs of Google Maps. “You can see the latest reviews, photos and posts posted on Google Maps by local experts and the people you follow, as well as food and beverage vendors,” he said in a blog post shared by Google.

With the new community notification feature for Google Maps, you can visit your cards to see what’s happening around you. When your home favorite restaurant adds a new dish to the menu, you can be aware of these updates. If you’re looking for a new hike or a popular day trip nearby, you can check out your feed for the best recommendations offered by Google Maps.

The community notification feature, after receiving a lot of local information sent to Google, formats it to suit users’ interests. You’ll be able to see more suggestions, reviews, photos, and business posts about the kitchens or meals you’ve marked in your food and beverage preferences. With the community notification feature, you can see whether the businesses have a package service feature, and you can look at the corona virus security measures taken by the company. The community notification feature is available on the iOS and Android side.



