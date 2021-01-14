A New Feature Comes to Signal

Signal, which has become increasingly popular thanks to Whatsapp’s privacy policies, continues to bring new features to the application to secure its place in the race.

Whatsapp’s new privacy policy, which failed, started to bring alternative applications to the forefront day by day. Among the prominent apps was Signal, which attaches importance to privacy. The application was preferred not only by users, but also by billionaire businessperson Elon Musk. In a recent post, Musk even advised users to use Signal in a post he made on Twitter.

Signal, which has already attracted great attention with its user-oriented policies, stated that they will increase the number of people in video calls to more than 8 people. The company also revealed in a post it made on Twitter how preferred the application has been recently.

Signal’s downloads increased from 10 million to 50 million

Signal stated that the new updates will be brought to both iOS and Android platforms later this month. He also announced that the number of users who flocked to the application on the Android platform in the last day increased from 10 million to 50 million.

The company has become one of the most noteworthy instant messaging applications by incorporating the end-to-end encryption feature of Whatsapp’s conversations, which was once highly appreciated, as users only save their phone numbers and do not access any other data.