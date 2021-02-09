A new feature appeared in WhatsApp beta

The latest WhatsApp beta update, which was published, gave a hint of a new feature that can be used with multi-device support. WhatsApp has been working on multi-device support for a while. This feature will support using a single account on multiple devices at the same time.

Regarding this situation, which is important for the messaging application, a new feature has been identified that will be a part of multi-device support. WhatsApp beta for iOS version 2.21.30.16 comes with a new “logout feature”, WABetaInfo reports.

New feature seen as part of multi-device support

It is stated that the future new feature is a part of most device support and will be used to log out from different devices as the name suggests.

WABetaInfo also shared a video demonstration of the new feature. This feature will basically allow users to log out of different devices that their WhatsApp accounts are linked to. According to reports so far, the messaging app supports up to four devices for one WhatsApp account.

However, it should be noted that there may be a change in the number of devices when the feature becomes official. This feature will be different from WhatsApp Web as it will provide support for smartphones and tablets. Also, it will not require an active internet connection on the host device.

The new logout feature is expected to be part of multi-device support when it becomes available. WABetaInfo stated that this feature is currently working well for both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. The feature available in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS is not yet seen by public beta users.