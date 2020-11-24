A New DeFi Project Increased by 1022% in a Short Time

Yearn Finance DOT (YFDOT), designed to be the DeFi version of the popular cryptocurrency Polkadot (DOT), rose by 1.022% in less than a week. The asset is part of the YFSwap platform, which aims to bring DeFi farming functions to the level of market dynamics of major cryptocurrencies and reduce supply by 1,000 times.

The project aims to eliminate what is known in the industry as “rug pulls”, which means a scenario of suddenly selling users ‘and developers’ tokens in bulk, by offering non-inflationary DeFi assets that allow users to generate yields.

In addition to Polkadot, YFSwap created various DeFi tokens, including Yearn Finance Bitcoin (YFBTC) and Yearn Finance Ethereum (YFETH).

According to Yearn Finance DOT’s website, YFDOT tokens allow staking and farm activities. YFDOT also has scalability and interoperability features that are key components of Polkadot.

Increased by 1022% in 6 Days

According to CoinGecko data, YFDOT was trading at $ 12.48 on November 18. On November 23, it increased by 1022%, reaching an all-time high of $ 140.

The YFDOT team will lock their tokens for 18 months to prevent rug pulls. In addition, the project will eliminate 15% of its total supply, which is 18,493.75 YFDOTs, with three coin burn activity to encourage long-term owners.



