A new crossing of Earthbound and Stranger Things

The Xbox Games Showcase gave us a beautiful adventure that is set in the 90s and offers us a retro style, 3D pixels and turn-based combat.

Cococucumber, the studio behind Riverbond and Planet of the Eyes, appeared by surprise in the preview of the Xbox Games Showcase to present its next video game: Echo Generation. A title that the studio’s own website describes as “an adventure game with turn-based combat over a gang of children investigating supernatural events while fighting monsters and mecha to save their hometown.” It will arrive in 2021 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Set in the early 90s, the game has clear references: Earthbound and Stranger Things. It has a colorful graphic look of “retro style and 3D pixels”, and will have a soundtrack with electronic and synthesized music. Although on its website it confirms that there will also be real-time battles, the bulk of them will be in turns and we will have to earn experience points and level up our characters. The latter will be recruited by exploring the town where the Echo Generation takes place and talking and making friends with them (animals included). In addition, Cococucumber talks about a “great performance” on Xbox Series X (and we suppose, PC), where the title will reach “a resolution of up to 4K and 60 fps”.

Echo Generation was not the only surprise in the Xbox Games Showcase preview, which had Geoff Keighley (from the Game Awards) as master of ceremonies. During the preview, the arrival of Dragon Quest XI S to Xbox Game Pass was also announced and games such as Exomecha, a battle royale of mechas with a scent of Transformers, were presented.




