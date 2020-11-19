A new claim for the foldable iPhone; On the market in 2022

Apple is said to be working on a foldable iPhone. The claim is made by Money.udn.com, a Taiwanese media outlet, based on sources in the supply chain.

In the article, it is claimed that Apple will launch its first foldable product in September 2022. The Cupertino company is said to be in talks with Hon Hai and Nippon Nippon, both suppliers of materials from Taiwan. It is also mentioned that Apple’s foldable iPhone can use OLED or MicroLED display technology. However, it is stated that the display panel will be supplied from Samsung.

Apple is said to be testing samples of phones that currently house the Samsung display and have been supplied by several suppliers. It is also claimed in the report that New Nikko will be the main supplier and producer.

It is also stated that Apple has benefited from the research and development studies conducted by Nippon Nippon for the hinge in the foldable screen mechanism. Meanwhile, Hon Hai, one of Apple’s largest manufacturing partners for iPhones, is expected to assume the assembly of the foldable iPhone.

Apple has been dealing with foldable iPhone for a long time

Keep in mind that there have been rumors about Apple’s foldable iPhone model for quite some time. In fact, last February Apple patented a new hinge design for a foldable phone. The concept depicts a hinge that allows a folding screen to remain in a curved state. In another patent, Apple designed a foldable device concept with a “self-healing” display. This technology is more concerned with preventing wrinkles or tension that may occur after prolonged use of the screen.



