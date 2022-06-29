A new chronology of Fernando Tatis Jr. has been published

San Diego superstar at short break Fernando Tatis Jr. received such important positive news about a wrist injury on Tuesday.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis’ doctor said he had two weeks left before he swung the bat again.

“It was the first time I came after a doctor’s appointment,” Tatis said of the news. “As soon as I have time, I will imagine what we are going to import there. I’ve been playing this game since I was a kid, since I have a memory. So it’s more about seeing my body in [baseball] shape. .”

The 23-year-old athlete broke her wrist in off-season weather on a motorcycle while watching in her native Dominican Republic, and back in March he had to face the case.

As for further steps, it is reported that it will take another 10 days before Tatis receives permission to withdraw from the BP machine.

The All-Star is currently on track to return to the Padres lineup over the next few months.

The $340 million San Diego man is already playing ground balls and working defensively. Now it remains only to return the bat of Europe to the hands of the Silver Slugger.