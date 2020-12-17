A new bug in Warzone annoyed players

The invisibility error that occurs in Call of Duty: Warzone annoys many players. Due to a bug in the game, some players may become invisible throughout the match, and naturally, players using this error will gain an unfair advantage.

An invisibility error has appeared after new content coming with Cold War

In the new season that came with Cold War, it revealed an invisibility error in Warzone. Players are deliberately exploiting this bug by being invisible. Players who use the error are invisibly superior to other players in matches.

Sometimes they try to just stay in the field until the end of the match, and sometimes they approach the other players and make finishing moves. A player who took advantage of this mistake and made the finishing hit was caught by a Reddit user. Reddit user AntiPiety shared this with a video on Reddit. There was no explanation about the error from Treyarch, but they will solve this problem with new updates.



