A new breath to the smartphone industry: LG Rollable

As today’s smartphones have almost the same features, users expect innovative steps from companies. Companies such as Samsung and Huawei brought a new breath to the industry with their foldable devices. The trademark application made by LG was leaked. According to rumors, the name of the new generation smartphone will be LG Rollable.

LG Rollable model can dominate the smartphone market

The company, which could not stop the decline after the LG G3, lost considerable power in the smartphone market. The company, which has tried to regroup with the LG V series in the past years, unfortunately, has not been successful.

Wanting to impress users with innovative approaches, the company launched a new model called LG Wings. After the model that won the appreciation of many users with its technical features, the company started to work on a new technology.

LG, who wants to produce a smartphone model with widening sides, came up with a new trademark application. The trademark application leaked by LetsGoDigital also explains the design of the new device.

In the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) application, which includes names such as LG The Roll, LG Double Roll, LG Dual Roll, LG Bi-Roll and LG Roll Canvas, it was clearly stated that the new model also supports the smart pen. It is also among the rumors that the new model will be introduced in March 2021.

What do you think about the new trademark application made by LG and the technology to be developed? You can express your ideas in the comments.



