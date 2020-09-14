A new breath to the dual screen format: LG Wing

LG is not a stranger to dual screen phones. However, the South Korean company took its most extraordinary and bold step in this field this year. LG Wing promises to bring a new breath to the dual-screen experience with its two screens, one of which can be rotated, and to add another dimension to what a phone can do.

Wing is the first member of LG’s initiative called the “Explorer Project”. With this initiative, the company aims to explore different ways to breathe new life into smartphones. Wing is inspired by LG’s new phones such as the G8X ThinQ and Velvet, as well as the classic VX9400 mobile phone with a rotating screen.

Undoubtedly, the most interesting feature of LG Wing is that it has two OLED screens. The first of these is a standard 6.8-inch bezel-less and notch-free display. LG has chosen to use a pop-up mechanism for the smartphone’s front camera. The second 3.9-inch OLED display under the main screen makes Wing one of the most distinctive phones of 2020. This second screen pops up when Wing’s home screen is rotated, and the phone looks like the T-shaped blocks we see in Tetris.

LG is very ambitious about the different types of functions that this new design can make possible. The company aims to perform the primary task on the main screen when the “return mode” is activated, and the second screen to run another application or act as an extension of the application on the main screen.

For example, in the camera app, all camera-related control buttons are shifted to the second screen, and the main screen functions entirely as a viewfinder. Or when the phone is turned upside down while texting, the main screen is used as a large horizontal keyboard and messages are displayed on the smaller vertical screen. In video applications, the second screen can be used for media and volume control. It is also possible to use these two screens to run two applications at the same time.

LG Wing comes with Snapdragon 765G processor

At the heart of LG Wing is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor. This processor offers 5G support with the integrated X52 modem. The phone has 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage and a 4000 mAh battery with wireless charging support. The fingerprint scanner is also integrated into the home screen. It is worth noting that the LG Wing is not waterproof.

No price and release date has yet been announced for the LG Wing.



