A New Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Is Born! Billion Dollar Movement!

MicroStrategy, Tesla and more institutional companies are officially investing in Bitcoin. There are also those who have already invested and are planning to invest soon. This latest development can be interpreted as the move of an investing company these days. Will we get good news in the coming days?

A New Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Is Born

Investors who hold large amounts of assets are called “whales”. Whales are huge, they are huge, just like the wallets of these investors. Because Bitcoin works with blockchain technology, movements in the network can be tracked. There are many systems that track the transfers made. They have recently detected significant activity.

About 1 day ago, 44,162 Bitcoins worth approximately $2 billion were transferred to a new Bitcoin address. The source of funds is not yet known and the wallet is not marked as an exchange distribution address either. Let’s express the size of the money coming to the wallet as follows: this wallet opened from scratch is now the 14th richest Bitcoin address. Although it has not been announced yet, it is thought that this transfer may belong to a corporate.

Next Week Matters

It’s hours away from one of the toughest weeks for cryptocurrency investors. Bitcoin has been trying to hold on to the $42,000 level for a while, and any negative news could bring the price down quickly. Bitcoin is still above $42,500 at the time of writing and has dropped to $41,700 in the last 24 hours. So what awaits us next week?

Ukraine tension: The US said in its latest statements that a hot conflict could start next week. The Kremlin has denied this, but many countries, including Israel, are withdrawing their citizens from the region as a result of incoming intelligence. A possible hot conflict will not only be a regional war and will directly affect many countries, including the European region. If countries are at war, no one wants to keep money on exchanges, and this includes cryptocurrency exchanges.

FOCM minutes will be released. We will see the intention of the FED more clearly with these minutes. December statements were not considered very hawkish, but the minutes were very harsh. After the January meeting, a hawkish stance was displayed and the minutes are expected to come out tougher. How many base point rate hikes will come in March? The minutes need to be published so that we can get an idea about it. Bitcoin can make drastic moves in this situation.

February 16 stablecoin meeting, 2 important meetings were held this month and the last one was scheduled for February 16 by US politicians. The last two meetings did not affect the price much.