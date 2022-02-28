A New Altcoin Is Coming to Binance: The Price Has Peaked!

Binance is listing a new altcoin: Primer (ASTR)!

The famous Bitcoin exchange Binance is listing a new altcoin. The stock market made the following statement on the subject:

Binance will list Astar (ASTR) in the Innovation Zone and the trading pairs ASTR/BUSD and ASTR/USDT will be traded at 14:30 Turkish time. Users can now start depositing ASTR on the exchange in preparation for trading. Withdrawals for ASTR will open on 01.03.2022. Note: Withdrawal open time is the estimated time for users’ reference. Users can see the actual status of the withdrawal on the withdrawal page. ASTR Listing Fee: 0 BNB. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. It is reminded that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses.

Primer (ASTR) price rose sharply on the news of the listing and the price peaked. At the time of writing, the upward trend in cryptocurrencies continues.

What is a primer (ASTR)?

Astar Network is a multi-chain dApp hub on Polkadot that supports Ethereum Virtual Machine, Web Assembly and Layer 2 solutions. ASTR is the utility and governance token of the network. ASTR token holders can participate in network administration, pay transaction fees and earn rewards by staking the token.