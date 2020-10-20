A new Adobe software on iPad; Illustrator output

Adobe has released Illustrator for iPad. The remastered version of desktop vector graphics software to work with touch controls and a stylus offers everything one would expect from a mobile version of Illustrator.

Everything has been considered in Illustrator iPad, from elements such as pen and brush tools, layers, features, grid options to the basics such as writing tool and path options. Some more specific features are still missing, but most users won’t need much of them.

We can say that Illustrator is an important application for Adobe. This was the third Adobe application to switch from desktop to tablet. As people buy more tablets, want to do their work on the go, and find the touch interface more useful for drawing tasks, Adobe is moving its key applications across platforms without slowing down users. Lightroom has been available on iPad since 2014, while Photoshop arrived last year.

The iPad version of Illustrator may look slightly different to those who have been using this app for a long time. But with desktop versions, it seems capable enough to move files back and forth seamlessly. The basic tools have also been rearranged to be used comfortably on the tablet. The toolbar visible below the selections also helps make changes quickly. Apple’s stylus Apple Pencil is also supported.

Adobe has faced a lot of criticism when Photoshop came to the iPad this time last year. Considering that Illustrator is an older application than Photoshop, a similar situation may happen again. Just like Photoshop, Adobe will better meet expectations with new tools it will offer over time. The effects, brushes, and Sensei features are in progress.

“This is just the beginning of our journey,” Adobe’s vice president of design, Eric Snowden, in the company’s announcement. says.

The Adobe Illustrator iPad app is available for free for Creative Cloud subscribers who can access Illustrator’s desktop app.



