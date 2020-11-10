A new added to billionaires buying bitcoin

Famous billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, who has a fortune of about $ 4.5 billion, announced that he bought Bitcoin.

American billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller announced on CNBC today that it has invested in Bitcoin. Druckenmiller thus became the newest billionaire to invest in leading cryptocurrency.

Stating that his investment in gold is many times more than Bitcoin, the investor predicts that Bitcoin will perform better.

Druckenmiller thinks that Bitcoin investment will do better if the gold investment does well. The billionaire investor also expects a 3-4 year drop in the dollar.

Bloomberg reported a few weeks ago that the Druckenmiller lost the dollar’s value.

According to Forbes, Druckenmiller’s personal wealth is $ 4 billion 400 million. The 67-year-old investor enjoyed great success as a hedge fund manager for 30 years and now manages his presence through a family office.

Working for George Soros until 2000, Druckenmiller, together with Soros, made huge profits by playing against the British pound in 1992.

There have been very important contributions to Bitcoin from the traditional finance world recently. In the past months, another billionaire Paul Tudor Jones also announced that he bought Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is trading at $ 15,464 as of 23.50 TSI. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has gained 112 percent against the dollar since the beginning of 2020.



