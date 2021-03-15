A new ad video for AirPods Pro from Apple

Apple yesterday released a new ad video titled “Jump” for AirPods Pro on its YouTube channel. In this video, headphone features such as Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode are analyzed in creative ways.

In the commercial, a man is shown walking the streets with AirPods Pro in his ears. The advertisement accompanied by Young Franco’s Fallin ’Apart piece gives the message“ Turn your world into a playground with AirPods Pro ”.

Apple’s AirPods Pro ad came at a time when third-generation AirPods rumors were made. AirPods 3 expected this month will be similar in appearance to the AirPods Pro. It will have a shorter handle and a smaller case. However, Active Noise Cancellation will not be available.

On the other hand, Apple is also said to be working on a new version of AirPods Pro. This version will not have a handle. It is not yet known when the new AirPods Pro will be released.