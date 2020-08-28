A Nanny – Queen of Death: Netflix movie gets 1st trailer

Netflix released the trailer for Babysitter: Queen of Death, a new comedy and horror movie. The film is a sequel to Babysitter, released in 2017, and in the video you can see that Cole’s (Judah Lewis) traumas are more real than he would like. Check out the trailer.

Check out the official synopsis of the film: “Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his nanny, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since the nanny and all his friends have disappeared, making Cole’s story hard to believe in. He’s still desperately in love with his best friend and neighbor Melanie (Emily Alyn Lind) – the only one who believes in his story – who convinces him to forget the past and go to a party in a nearby lake. But when old enemies return unexpectedly, Cole will have to overcome the forces of evil once again and survive the night. ”

Directed by McG (The Babysitter) and screenplay by Dan Lagana (Deadbeat: The Spirit of Thing), the cast also features Leslie Bibb, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Jenna Ortega, Ken Marino and Hana Mae Lee.

The Nanny: Queen of Death debuts on Netflix on September 10.



