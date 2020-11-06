A mysterious Xiaomi model detected: Mi 11?

Xiaomi Mi 11 may have come up with both the Geekbench test and its processor. The Chinese company, which recently stopped the production and sales of a model, is preparing to launch its Snapdragon 875 phones.

It was curious that a Xiaomi model with the codename “M2012K11C” appeared on the Geekbench platform and had a processor named “Haydn”. The features of this hardware are the same as the Snapdragon 875.

Xiaomi Mi 11 is here with the Geekbench test?

The answer to the above question is not yet clear, and this question will remain a mystery for a while. We will meet the processor named Snapdragon 875 on December 1, 2020. This processor has 1 Cortex-X1 (2.84 GHz), 3 Cortex-A78 (2.42 GHz) and 4 Cortex-A55 (1.8 GHz).

Adreno 660 will provide the power needed on the graphics side. When we look at the Geekbench test, we see that this test was performed with Android 11. This smartphone, whose name is not yet known, is equipped with 5.02 GB of RAM.

It was learned that this mysterious product, which managed to get 1,105 points from the single core test, received 3.512 points in the multi-core test. This is all the information we have for now. We have seen that the model named Mi 10 is offered to users with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, with two different versions, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

We will see together how much better Snapdragon 875 is than Snapdragon 865, which is said to be produced with 5 nm fabrication process. We will be getting more information about Mi 11 in the coming days.



