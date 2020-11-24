A Mysterious Monolith Found Somewhere in the US

US biologists have found a monolith in the wastelands of the state of Utah. It is unknown how long the shiny metal monolith has been there and how it got there. Experts say the monolith is about 3 meters tall.

Biologists working in the United States have made a remarkable discovery in one of the arid areas in the state of Utah. The discovery made entirely by chance is a monolith made of metal. Scientists have no idea how the monolith formed in this land where nobody lives and how it got there.

Scientists made the discovery of the monolith from the air. By chance, scientists flying by helicopters to count the large horned sheep in the area found the monolith. The mystery of this incident, which excites scientists, does not seem to be solved easily.

Here’s that monolith found in the wastelands of Utah

The monolith found in Utah is about 3 meters tall. The raw material of the monolith, which has waited to be discovered in a barren land until now, is currently unknown. Scientists have not made any statements as to whether or not to do research on the monolith. In addition, experts did not fully disclose the location of this mysterious structure, considering the monolith would receive thousands of visitors.

Monoliths are one of the most discussed topics in history. Structures that are still debated as whether they are natural or technological, often appear as very hard metals. Experts also think that the structures continuing underground were created due to erosion. However, the fact that a natural structure is so smooth also causes some groups to produce conspiracy theories. For example, some people believe the monoliths were built by aliens.



