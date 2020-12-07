A Mysterious Disease That Hospitalized 300 People in India

According to information released by officials, 300 people were hospitalized in India last weekend due to a mysterious illness. Authorities stated that the source of the disease was investigated.

As the COVID-19 pandemic imprisoned people in their homes for almost all of 2020, 2020 will be remembered as a year when people avoided hearing the word “disease”. However, the new news coming from India is not very pleasant.

Approximately 300 people were hospitalized last weekend in Eluru city in Andhra Pradesh state in southeastern India. The common feature of these 300 people was that they were all hospitalized due to a mysterious disease that has not yet been named.

Coronavirus tests of those who got mysterious disease in India were negative

According to the shared information, symptoms such as nausea, loss of consciousness and eye burning were observed in those who were admitted to the hospital due to the mysterious illness. Despite the possibility of a new type of symptom, all applicants were tested for COVID-19 and all tests gave negative results.

An official from Eluru State Hospital, who made a statement to the local press on the issue, said, “Children, especially those who came to the hospital saying that they did not feel well, started vomiting suddenly after they stated that they had burning in their eyes and some of them trembled and went into crisis.” used the expressions.

Biggest suspect tap water for mysterious disease in India

It was stated that most of those who applied to the hospital with the same mysterious disease were discharged. The authorities stated that they initially suspected that the disease was caused by water supply or air pollution; They stated in the first examinations that it was understood that the cause of the disease was not due to these two factors.

Andra Pradesh State Health Minister Kali Krishna Srivinas, who made statements after the incident caused uneasiness in the local population, stated that blood samples were taken from all patients for examination, and said, “We eliminated factors such as the pollution of mains water and air pollution after the authorities’ examination in the areas where the hospital applicants live. “This is a mysterious disease and we will be able to understand its cause after laboratory examination.”

The fact that the coronavirus was a “mysterious” disease in the first place and humanity was caught “unprepared” for such a disease, tens of millions of people caught COVID-19 and millions of people died due to COVID-19 or the diseases caused by it. Still, we can say that the term “epidemic” cannot be used for the mysterious disease that has emerged in India.



