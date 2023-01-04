A mother of four children faced a negative reaction to TikTok after she allowed her 9-year-old daughter to have her nose pierced.

Meagan Black, who posts under the pseudonym megz_nichole217, responded to critics by calling her a “bad mom” for allowing her little daughter to get a facial piercing.

“You are a bad mom, since you allowed your 9-year—old child to get a nose piercing,” the 28-year-old mother quoted the TikTok clip, turning off the camera.

In the caption she wrote: “But why is it so cute when a two-year-old is wearing a crop top and you’re wearing a nose ring?”

The video went viral, gaining 998,000 views, and users expressed mixed opinions in the comments, some criticized Meagan.

Viewers discuss young piercing in TikTok

“Personally, I think nine is too early, I would let them get it in high school, but you do!!” one user wrote. “And some people thought that my mom went crazy because she gave me a second ear piercing at the age of 11!” another added.

“Considering that up to the age of 14, in principle, no piercing will break through, you probably went somewhere schematically or did it yourself. So maybe it’s that bad?” said a third.

Others defended the mom and argued that as long as her child is happy, that’s all that matters.

“You’re all mad at that. This is HER baby, and it makes HER baby happy,” one user commented. “There’s nothing wrong with that,” wrote another.

“I think it’s great that you let your kids express themselves,” someone else shared.

In another video, Meagan justified her decision to let her little daughter express herself with body modifications.

She described her child like any other, saying that she “likes to be stupid and make others smile,” is adventurous and loves being with her family. “It’s okay if she wants to express herself with a nose ring or mascara,” Meehan wrote on the video.