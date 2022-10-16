A month After The Death of The Queen, Netflix Releases The First Look at the 5th Season of “The Crown”

The world, especially the British, was shocked by the death of Her Majesty. Although not much time has passed, Netflix has announced important news about the upcoming season of its royal series “The Crown”. Thanks to the success of 4 seasons depicting the inner workings of the royal family and their relationship, Netflix is about to release a fifth season of the show soon. What important news has Netflix shared with its viewers?

As we all know, “The Crown” is one of the most beloved documentary series on Netflix. It shows the inner workings and relationships of the royal family, including their political behavior. Despite some adversity with members of the royal family, the streaming giant is ready to launch a fifth season. Recently, Netflix’s Twitter captured the minds of viewers by seeing the fifth season of Netflix Original for the first time.

Netflix shocked fans of the “Crown”

This Netflix Original is based on the award-winning play “The Audience” by showrunner Peter Morgan. The drama tells about the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to the present day. The beginning of the series shows an inside look at the first days of the Queen’s reign, which began shortly before the death of King George VI. Over the decades, novels, personal intrigues and political rivalries are revealed. These things played a big role in the events that shaped the last years of the 20th century. Here’s a first look at the upcoming season of the show.

New season, new decade, new cast. Here's your first look at S5 of The Crown, coming 9 November. pic.twitter.com/ADJf0fFAZT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 14, 2022

Photos of the upcoming season look promising, as we see the image of a lonely Diana. In another picture, Prince Charles stands with his mistress Camilla Parker-Bowles. Although in another picture, the happy couple Diana and Charles are spending time with their sons, Princes William and Princes Harry.

There will be many new faces this season as new actors have joined the show. Imelda Staunton plays Elizabeth along with the main actors Jonathan Pryce, Johnny Lee Miller, Leslie Manville, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

The fifth season will be released on Netflix on November 9, 2022. Viewers will witness the late 1980s and early 1990s, which were one of the most difficult periods for the royal family. The Queen herself called 1992 her “terrible year” because her three children separated or divorced their partners. All these events took place during the catastrophic fire at Windsor Castle.

Are you excited to see the next journey of the royal family? What do you expect from the show now? Share your views with us while you’ve been reviewing the show here.