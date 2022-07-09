A mistake in the cinema of the 1960s completely changed the action movie (for the better)

Action movies as they exist today wouldn’t be the same if it weren’t for a mistake made by the special effects team in the 1960s. All of Akira Kurosawa’s films are incredibly influential: from The Seven Samurai, which establishes the structure of an action movie, to Rasemon’s unreliable narrators. However, his 1962 samurai film, Sanjuro, may be the most impressive of all.

At the climax of “Sanjuro”, Hanbei Muroto (Tatsuya Nakadai) demands satisfaction from Sanjuro Tsubaki (Toshiro Mifune) after being made a fool of throughout the film. Sanjuro doesn’t want to fight and tries to dissuade Hanbei, but to no avail. The subsequent duel is short: Hanbei can pull his blade out of its sheath, but not before Sanjuro has already cut through it. The duel is more like a quick fight than a sword fight, which is quite appropriate, since Sanjuro’s prequel, Yojimbo, directly influenced Clint Eastwood’s “Man without a Name” in Sergio Leone’s Dollars trilogy. Sanjuro’s speed with his katana is highlighted by the geyser of blood spewing from Hanbei’s torso as he dies, covering everyone and everything around them.

Although it’s incredibly impressive, the blood geyser shouldn’t have happened this way. For effect, Tatsuya Nakadai hid a hose under his suit, which was filled with fake blood and subjected to pressure of 30 pounds. However, when it came time to shoot the duel, the coupling broke in the hose. This meant that all the blood was released at once instead of a smaller, more continuous flow of blood. The release of blood under pressure was helped by the recipe of the most fake blood: chocolate syrup diluted with carbonated water. Diluted chocolate syrup was a common recipe for artificial blood in black and white films. Similarly, it was used in the shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. Despite the mistake, Akira Kurosawa liked the bloody geyser, and he refused to reshoot the effect. Since then, he has influenced the entire genre of action movies.

This influence is most clearly seen in the films of Quentin Tarantino, especially in the battle of “Mad 88” in “Kill Bill. 1. To avoid being banned in the United States, the scene abruptly turns black and white when the Bride (Uma Thurman) begins destroying the entire army of O-Ren Ishii, one by one, with her katana. With each murder, the same geyser of blood bursts out of the murdered bodyguards. The scene is a clear homage to Sanjuro Kurosawa and one of the greatest scenes ever created, highlighted by the huge amount of blood spilled and one of Tarantino’s highest kill counts.

The effect was so impressive that Kurosawa himself continued to use it in his later films. The beheading of Ms. Kaede in 1985 by Ran also greatly influenced Hanbei’s death in Sanjuro due to the giant blood splatters on the wall behind her. To this day, modern militants continue to use the effect of a bloody geyser. Without them, sword fights in films like “The Princess” would not be so interesting. Every time an action movie character dies in a thrilling display of blood and carnage, it’s because of one mistake on set Sanjuro.