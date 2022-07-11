A Minecraft player showed how Aurora from Subnautica will look in the game

To say that Minecraft is one of the most successful games of all time would be an understatement. The name Mojang has influenced the lives of millions of people around the world and remains very relevant even a decade after its release. One of the main reasons for its incredible success is the developers’ emphasis on regular updates, such as the recent release of the Minecraft 1.19 update.

If the player can visualize this in his imagination, he will surely be able to recreate the same thing in Minecraft. This is evidenced by numerous exceptional user creations, including colossal Minecraft megastructures, weapons, vehicles and much more.

Minecraft players often go online to demonstrate their creativity, for example, DarmanRPG on Redditor. The mentioned Reddit user shared an image on the social network, which depicts a recreated cult figure from another popular game. The redditor allegedly spent several hours creating Aurora from the popular survival game Subnautica, using tools to create Minecraft. DarmanRPG decided to create a version of Aurora after the explosion, as seen from the front of the ship, which seems to be in ruins.

I think I’ve found the best map of all time. the best crossover in the history of lol from minecraft

The post was met with an extremely positive response from the Reddit community, which expressed its appreciation with more than 5,000 votes and several encouraging comments. In addition, many users experienced nostalgia after seeing this post, as it brought back memories of the time when they played Subnautica. Meanwhile, others have noted the striking similarities between the original Aurora vessel and the DarmanRPG creation in Minecraft. The survival adventure game was popular among Minecraft fans, as the player had previously created a forest of algae from Subnautica.

For those who don’t know, the Aurora is Alterra’s capital long—range ship from the game Subnautica, whose main task was to build a phase gate at the direction of Alterra Corporation. The ship suffered an unfortunate fate when trying to maneuver a gravitational slingshot around the planet 4546B, and it crashed into the ocean, starting the player’s journey to survival.

Subnautica received widespread critical and commercial acclaim when it was released in 2014, and fans praised the aspects of exploring the underwater world in the game. The sequel to Subnautica: Below Zero was released last year, and many fans assume that a new part of Subnautica is in development.

Minecraft is available for mobile devices, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One and legacy platforms.