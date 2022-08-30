A Minecraft fan shared a video of an impressive MagmaBlock computer

Custom PC assembly is a popular market where assemblers strive to create the most innovative and vibrant appearance with the help of high—performance equipment. One of these PC builds revives the popular Minecraft game with its body resembling a very detailed and dangerous type of block. Since there is only one, Minecraft fans will want to get this rare build for their inventory.

Reddit user DaKrazyKid is known on the site for showing off his computer with RGB backlight and keyboard assembly. They recently shared a custom-made PC that looks exactly like Minecraft’s animated magma block. The assembly is shaped like a cube and includes details specific to the magma block, including an RGB setting that glows just like the block in the game. The type of magma block can also be found where the magma cream is located in the Lower World of Minecraft, and it is dangerous for players to step on it because it causes fire damage. However, this does not apply to this PC, as players and fans will want to get their hands on it.

A custom PC not only looks great, but is also designed to work great. The full hardware package is not specified, but DaKrazyKid noted the following strengths: Asus Rog Strix 3080 Ti, 32 GB Corsair Vengeance, 3600 MHz RAM, Intel Core i9 11900k processor and MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X motherboard. The listed hardware manufacturers enjoy a good reputation and are actively involved in the PC community, always releasing various PC accessories, such as the new Corsair gaming chair. DaKrazyKid’s company, SignalRGB, promotes customizable RGB backlight in all of its builds, allowing players to tailor their experience while playing. Therefore, if the players want the magma block to be the color of the rainbow, they can do it.

The PC is sure to appeal to fans, as it also includes a Minecraft Easter egg, a creature named Strider that lives in the Underworld and can walk on lava. Fans have already shared their opinion in the comments to the Reddit post, stating their excitement and admiration for the assembly, some said that it looks like an IRL shader. However, some others expressed concern. Due to its large cubic shape, the air flow may not be optimal, as DeKrazyKid noted: “It probably heats up more than a regular computer. After all, it’s a block.” Despite the impressive hardware, the build by its nature may be closer to a magma block than what hardcore gamers would prefer.

It is known that players take existing structures from real life and create them in the game, for example, an exact Minecraft build of the Eiffel Tower, so fans may be pleased to see a Minecraft block built in the real world. Minecraft encourages all forms of creativity when creating and sharing builds, and this PC embodies exactly what the game is all about. The Minecraft computer will be handed over to the winner as part of the draw, which SignalRGB is famous for.

Minecraft is available on mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.