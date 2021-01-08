A Milestone for Bitcoin (BTC): BTC Price is $ 40,000!

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

Bitcoin (BTC) price first broke $ 37,000 today and then $ 38,000, refreshing the all-time record. Many investors and analysts predicted $ 40,000 as of press hour, and the leading cryptocurrency reached a unit price of $ 40,000.

Bitcoin is now $ 40,000

Having increased by nearly 15% in the last 24 hours, BTC managed to increase its total market value to almost $ 800 billion. Bitcoin price continues to rise after exceeding the $ 40,000 level on Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

bitcoin

As of press hour, it is seen that Binance has heavy buying transactions on the order boards and the price has reached up to $ 40,300 in a short time. Bitcoin has increased its value by 100% after exceeding the all-time record of $ 20,000 in just 3 weeks.

See Also
The Expected Drop In Bitcoin Has Arrived: Predictions?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here