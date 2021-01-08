A Milestone for Bitcoin (BTC): BTC Price is $ 40,000!

Bitcoin (BTC) price first broke $ 37,000 today and then $ 38,000, refreshing the all-time record. Many investors and analysts predicted $ 40,000 as of press hour, and the leading cryptocurrency reached a unit price of $ 40,000.

Bitcoin is now $ 40,000

Having increased by nearly 15% in the last 24 hours, BTC managed to increase its total market value to almost $ 800 billion. Bitcoin price continues to rise after exceeding the $ 40,000 level on Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

As of press hour, it is seen that Binance has heavy buying transactions on the order boards and the price has reached up to $ 40,300 in a short time. Bitcoin has increased its value by 100% after exceeding the all-time record of $ 20,000 in just 3 weeks.