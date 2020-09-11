A Miami NFL player used coronavirus aids in the casino

An athlete who plays in the American Football League, the NFL, has been arrested as part of a federal fraud investigation.

Investigators say Josh Bellamy, a St. Petersburg wide receiver who was released from the New York Jets earlier this week, was among a group of people who submitted fraudulent loan applications from the Paycheck Protection Program for more. of 2.4 million dollars.

He has been charged in federal court in South Florida with wire and bank fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud.

Bellamy reportedly made more than a million dollars for his own company, Drip Entertainment. Investigators say he later bought $ 140,000 worth of luxury items from designers like Dior or Gucci.

They also allege that he spent more than $ 62,000 on the loan at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Broward, north of Miami.


