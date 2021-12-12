A Metaverse Coin and a Meme Coin Exploded: 1,600 Percent Exceeded!

While the cryptocurrency space was flat, a metaverse coin and a meme coin came up with the rise. These two altcoins have surpassed many cryptocurrencies with their rise.

Metaverse coin MEFA and memecoin 2030FLOKI take flight

Looking at the rises in the last 24 hours, it is seen that METAVERSE FACE has experienced an increase of over 400 percent. According to the team behind the project, Metaverse Face is a decentralized Blockchain platform that provides Face NFTs for Metaverse. “Metaface aims to provide you with virtual world character face NFTs, each with different characteristics,” the team states. He even mentions that those who wish can have their own face designed as a character. The coin has gained 1,600 percent since its launch.

If only the website problem hadn't occurred last night. We would be number one on this list for a long time. Because everyone who sees the project will understand its potential, sincerity and effort. Let's be first and stay there. #metaverse $mefa #mefahttps://t.co/pEGMKRNh9S pic.twitter.com/jdGl24R5iS — Metaverse Face (@Human_meta_face) December 12, 2021

The project explains its goals to create an upper market by partnering with many game and virtual reality platforms. It is stated that the team behind MEFA, which was released 4 days ago, provides KYC and audits. Nevertheless, it is beneficial for investors to invest in line with their own research.

Secondly, 2030 Floki (2030FLOKI), a meme coin, surged over 300%. According to the statements of the team behind the project, 2030 Floki is an AI rebase and reward token based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The artificial intelligence of the token goes through a series of analysis, calculates the most reasonable increase and passively rewards its holders with Dogecoin (DOGE). With a rebase token, the project supply is volatile and the supply is adjusted automatically. 2030 Floki is currently running a Twitter meme contest, giving 50 BUSD to the winner.