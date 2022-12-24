The world of boxing covered by the Creed franchise lives off the most exciting fighting cards that appear. The same practice applies to major films and their sequels, as the new 2023 films have some pretty strong hits, such as Creed III directed by Michael B. Jordan.

As if the newly minted director’s clash with another MCU veteran Jonathan Majors wasn’t exciting enough, the Marvel fan reimagined this fight as a Killmonger vs. Kang title match with the help of stunning illustrations. With this fearless artist portraying what we’ve all been thinking about since our first look at the Michael B. Jordan triquel, I have to say I’m totally up for it.

You can take a look at the finished product below, as Michael B. Jordan shared these posters with the characters in his Instagram stories. Although there is no signature or message, it can be assumed that this is the best approval one can hope for.:

The art comes from Salman Artworks, who have posted their work on Twitter. Taking as a basis the existing teaser posters of Creed III, on which both Jordan and Majors look absolutely massive, they created two new images. Showing the respective villains of Black Panther, Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantum Mania, sitting ready for battle, one must regret that any major metropolis will be destroyed by this dream scenario.

As you can see, this hypothetical confrontation is presented as a development that fans will theoretically see in the upcoming Marvel movie “Avengers: Kang Dynasty”. Since the multiverse is being destroyed with every moment in the MCU, it’s not too hard to imagine how Killmonger and Kang are opposing each other. All that needs to happen is to write the right reason, and the infamous son of Wakanda will be able to touch gloves with a man who is otherwise known as The One Who Stays.

This is a match that also pretty much sells itself, although the first trailer for Creed III also has this difference. When Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis “Donny” Creed finally felt he needed to fight Jonathan Majors’ friend-turned-enemy, Damian “Dam” Anderson, this conflict looks as epic as any clash with Marvel.

The only real difference is that all the bets are too human, and they don’t have the strength to help any of these fighters in the ring. This will become apparent again, as you’ll see in the trailer below for Creed III, which I’ve shared for extra hype.:

As far as we know, this fan art exists in the same realm of the Marvel cinematic universe where John Stamos is portrayed as Iron Man. That’s the essence of the multiverse: you never know what you’re going to get. Anything is possible, as imagination and quantum theory collide to do things like put two heavyweight antiheroes in the same ring, and the prize will be the whole existence.

Although this is a fan-created script, it certainly deserves the full attention of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios management. Or at least maybe this battle card can appear in the movies as a kind of Easter egg, very similar to the Thanoscope in Avengers: Finale. It’s the least that can be done with a concept so explosive that it could be a standard piece to put an end to all the standard ones.

Unfortunately, this clash with the cast isn’t going to happen anytime soon, at least not in the MCU. However , Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors will meet face-to-face in the near future, as Creed III is due to be released on March 3, 2023.

However, if you want to continue playing out the “Killmonger vs. Kang” scenario for your own entertainment, you can use a Disney+ subscription to look back at the past adventures of both villains. At the moment I would put my money on Killmonger, but that may change after some further research.