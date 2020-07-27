A Love So Beautiful will have a Korean remake

The charming love story in A Love So Beautiful will have a Korean version. While dramas from China continue to gain great popularity around the world, A Love So Beautiful is one of the stories that has managed to distinguish itself by stealing the heart of the international audience.

For that reason, South Korea is preparing to present its own version of this charming youth story. A Love So Beautiful will be adapted into a web drama format, making it an easy show for fans to enjoy.

This drama tells the story of two boys in their school years who face their first crush, although they have different personalities, share a special bond and have known each other for a long time, but starting a relationship will not be as easy as it sounds.

To bring the lead roles in the story to life, the upcoming K-Drama will feature Yeo Hoe Hyun, So Ju Yeon, and Kim Yo Han, WOW!



