A look at the Selena series: Netflix trailer

The actress Christian Serratos appeared in this preview with the characteristic costumes and interpreting the hit song “Como la flor” (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

The wait is about to end. After several months of anticipation, Netflix shared the advance of one of its most anticipated projects: Selena, The series, which will premiere on the streaming platform on December 4.

The company announced that the career of the greatest exponent of Tex-Mex will be told in two parts, which will address various important issues in the life of the singer murdered in March 1995.

“A story that portrays Selena Quintanilla’s transition to maturity as her dreams begin to come true, when she and her family must make crucial and heartbreaking decisions to navigate the ups and downs of success, loss, love and fear. music, “Netflix said in a statement.

The actress Christian Serratos, the one chosen to give life to the Texan artist, appeared in this preview already with the characteristic costumes and interpreting the successful song Como la flor.

The images highlight various public performances and the use of various costumes that Selena popularized in the 1990s.

Netflix highlighted that this series will show the life of Selena Quintanilla before becoming the queen of Tex-Mex music, who was a young woman from Texas, always with big dreams and an impressive voice.

Selena’s Two-Part Drama: The Series Explores This Unparalleled Performer’s Transition to Maturity: From Her Beginning Singing at Small Events in Corpus Christi with Her Family, to Her Transformation into One of the Most Successful Latina Artists of All the times, as well as the years of effort and sacrifices that the Quintanillas had to go through before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame became a reality ”, detailed the streaming platform.

The series is produced by Campanario Entertainment, as well as Suzette Quintanilla, sister of Selena, Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Simran A. Singh and Moisés Zamora.

“Selena is an inspiring figure that has transcended generations. In Campanario, we always knew that for this series it was crucial to find actors with the right combination of talent, charisma and passion to honor Selena’s legacy and the history of her family, “explained producer Jaime Dávila in a statement issued by Netflix on last year.

Last year it became known that Christian Serratos was chosen to give life to Selena and now it is known that it was the best decision for his attached characterization and the talent he shows in his interpretation, which was evidenced by fans this morning through networks social.

Christian Serratos was born on September 21, 1990 in California and her mother is of Mexican descent. From the age of seven she worked as a model and also practiced ice skating. She played “Angela Weber” in the movie Twilight and in 2014 she joined The Walking Dead, where she plays “Rosita”.

In addition to Christian, the cast will include Gabriel Chavarría as A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s older brother; Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla, the singer’s father; Noemí González will play Suzette Quintanilla; Seidy López will be the mother of Selena, Marcela Quintanilla, while Madison Taylor Baez will be in charge of playing the singer when she was a child.



