A link to the Hogwarts Legacy account allows players to make key decisions in advance and receive special rewards

Hogwarts Legacy allows users to link their WB Games accounts to their Harry Potter fan club accounts to make key decisions in the game before launch, such as which faculty they will be assigned to and which wand they will buy from Ollivander. The launch of Hogwarts Legacy is currently scheduled for February 10, 2023, so this account binding should prepare Harry Potter fans for the launch well in advance.

Hogwarts Legacy players interested in linking their WB Games and Harry Potter Fan Club accounts can click here to begin the process. After players create their Harry Potter Fan Club account, they will be invited to take part in the ceremonies of receiving their wand, as well as in the ceremony of the Distributing Hat, which will be assigned to their Hogwarts. They will receive an 8-digit code that they can use on the WB Games website to link their accounts so that when they play Hogwarts Legacy next year, information about their wand and Hogwarts will be ready from the start. When the game does come out, another code entry will be required, but it should be pretty simple.

Of course, Harry Potter fans have the option to leave their accounts completely unconnected and start from scratch, go through the Distributing Hat ceremony and buy their wand as usual. However, those who decide to link their accounts in advance will be rewarded for their efforts with a beak-shaped skull mask and a school Fanatic mantle at Home to customize their character in the game. Exclusive wallpapers will also be available.

Rewards for linking to an old Hogwarts account

Linking a Hogwarts Legacy account is just one of the ways players can gain an advantage in a new game. Some Harry Potter fans will have the opportunity to play the game a few days before its release. Those who pre-order the Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition will get 72 hours early access, which will actually give them full access to the game on February 7 instead of February 10.

Pre—ordering the Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition is one way for Harry Potter enthusiasts to get early access to the game, but they can also get early access if they manage to get their hands on a collector’s edition. The collector’s edition of The Hogwarts Legacy was sold out almost immediately, so anyone who wants to get it will most likely have to grit their teeth and pay ridiculous speculators’ prices to get their own.

Hogwarts Legacy is released on February 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, a version for Switch is also in development.