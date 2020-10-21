A Legendary Farewell to the Fast and the Furious Series

It was stated that the 10th and 11th films that will end the main series of the Fast and Furious legend will be directed by Justin Lin. Lin was in the director’s chair for half of the Fast and Furious movies that have been released so far.

According to the information provided by The Hollywood Reporter, Fast and Furious, Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast and Furious 5, Fast and Furious 6, and finally, Fast and Furious, which are planned to be released this year but postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Justin Lin, who has directed 9 films, will sit in the director’s chair in the 10th and 11th films of the series.

Experienced actor Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto, one of the leading characters of the Fast and Furious series, previously stated that the 10th film of the series will be released in two separate episodes, 1 and 2, and will end the movie series, which has a history of 19 years now. It seems that the responsibility for the finale of the series will be on Justin Lin, who directed four of the top 6 films.

Fast and Furious 11 will be the end of the main series; spin-offs will continue

While Fast and Furious 11 is the end of the main series, we will continue to see spin-offs from the Fast and Furious universe. Dwayne Johnson stated in the statement he made in April that the first spin-off of the series, Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw’s sequel, has started. It is also known that there are plans for a second spin-off that will focus on female actors in the series.

Neal Moritz and Vin Diesel, who are the producers of the Fast and the Furious series, stated that Fast and Furious 10/11 will offer an epic finale for the series, while also supporting spin-off productions. Fast and Furious 9 will be on the big screen on May 28, 2021, unless a new wave of epidemics arrives.

Fast and Furious 9 trailer



