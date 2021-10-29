A Legend Of The Star Is Back

The Mercedes-AMG SL returns to the asphalt with this new generation and a powerful 4.0-liter V8 mechanics.

An emblem of the star house such as the Mercedes-AMG SL is finally shining again with an imposing and sportier style.

Its history began in 1954 and over time it has become a German legend.

Now it bears certain similarities to the AMG GT and makes its appearance with about 4.70 meters long, 1.91 m wide, 1.35 m high and the wheelbase reaches 2.70 m.

With a 2 + 2 layout, it has, true to its style, a retractable canvas roof. Add the Pan-American grill with vertical bars and sharp optics.

At the rear, modern and ragged headlamps culminate in a bulky, rounded bumper.

In addition, depending on the option, different models of tires, diffusers and exhaust outlets appear.

Once in the cabin, the Mercedes-AMG SL shows its sporty but no less luxurious stamp.

The brand new digital dashboard is striking and in the center another large multifunction screen (11.9 inches) and portrait orientation stands out. It also includes sports seats that improve driving sensations.

Materials such as leather, aluminum alcantara or carbon fiber can accompany the cabin depending on the option.

For the first time this SL includes the AMG surname from the start, with which it is transformed into a purely sporty model.

Thanks to this, it has been equipped with the powerful 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that can produce about 476 horsepower (SL 55) or 585 hp (SL 63).

In both, the AMG Speedshift nine-speed automatic transmission is added together with the 4MATIC + all-wheel drive mechanism.

With all this proposal it achieves a maximum speed of 295 or 315 km / h respectively. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h is stipulated in 3.9 or 3.6 seconds.

Beyond this, the Mercedes-AMG SL could include the steering rear axle and the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL device that allows to select distinctive types of driving by calibrating the damping.

Its landing will take place next year and later it could add more mechanical supply in the future.