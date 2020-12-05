A leak confirms a special Cyberpunk 2077 cameo

The long-awaited video game will be released on December 10 next.

With some copies of the video game already being delivered in advance to some players, inevitably information related to Cyberpunk 2077 has begun to leak on the network before the official launch of the video game.

But although for now there are not few of us who avoid all relevant data about the central story of this long-awaited title, details that expand on the world of this video game have also come to light.

That inevitably includes details on some cameos.

Obviously the following involves spoilers.

According to information published on Reddit, and recovered by the GamesRadar portal, Keanu Reeves will not be alone in the special appearances of Cyberpunk.

In fact, we can already expect more cameos from recognized figures, including some directly linked to the industry.



