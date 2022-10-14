A key player is absent from training, and Trent gets promoted at the World Cup? – Latest Liverpool FC news

In Friday’s Liverpool news report, the key player was not pictured in training as the Reds prepare to host Man City on Sunday, while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s chances of being included in the England squad for the World Cup could increase.

Konate injury worry?

When Liverpool trained at AXA on Friday, one key player seemed to be missing.

Ibrahima Konate was not seen in any of the images from the session, raising concerns about his availability ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp was notably reticent about the injury situation at his pre-match press conference, saying he had yet to find out who would be available without naming names.

Having only recently returned from a knee injury, due to which he has been out of action since the end of July, Konate made his first start of the season against Rangers on Wednesday, playing 78 minutes, coming off the bench in the match against Arsenal.

It was assumed that his refusal to participate in Ibrox was just a case of Klopp coping with the Frenchman’s workload, but his absence from Friday’s session raised fears that he could get another injury.

However, it is worth noting that Thiago missed training last Friday before the Reds’ match with Arsenal, and two days later played the full 90 minutes at the Emirates.

Since Joel Matip is also suspended, Konate’s absence will probably mean that James Milner will have to play at right-back against City, and Joe Gomez, along with Virgil van Dijk, will be in the center of defense.

Let’s hope this is just another case of a club protecting an important player during a busy period of the season.

3 Things Today: Are the World Cup Stars Teaming Up for Trent?

Alexander-Arnold’s chances of getting into the England squad for the World Cup have increased today amid news that Chelsea’s Rhys James may miss the tournament due to a knee injury. Alexander-Arnold and Walker are also currently injured.

Mateusz Musyalowski was among the six young people who participated in the Friday session at AXA, with a full list of players who took part here.

As it became known, Fabio Carvalho is one of two Premier League players in the final shortlist of 20 people for the Golden Boy award.

Latest Liverpool FC News

Klopp’s comments about Mohamed Salah’s position are one of the five things we picked out at his press conference before the match against Man City on Friday.

Having previously questioned Erling Holand’s fitness ahead of Man City’s trip to Liverpool, Pep Guardiola has now confirmed he is available.

Roberto Firmino is enjoying his best start to the season in front of goal, but Klopp wants the Liverpool striker to “distribute goals” more.

Last chat from another place

According to L’Equipe, the winner of the 2018 World Cup, N’Golo Kante, will not recover from injury for this year’s tournament.

Wolves are negotiating the reappointment of Nuno Espiritu Santo as coach after the departure of Bruno Lage, reports The Athletic.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhutl has confirmed that Joe Shields is leaving the club to take up the post of director of recruitment at Chelsea. He was only there for two months!

Video of the day and match of the evening

I’m not sure we’ll ever get tired of watching Salah’s hat-trick at Ibrox…

Friday night in the Premier League, when Brentford hosts Brighton at 20:00 (Moscow time).

Have a nice weekend, Reds!

