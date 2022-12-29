A judge has ruled that Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against her record company 1501 Certified Entertainment can be taken to court.

The rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, filed a lawsuit against the company in February 2022 due to the label’s definition of the album, accusing him of trying to keep her under contract.

1501 Certified Entertainment claims that the release of Pete’s compilation “Something For Thee Hotties” in 2021 is not an album in accordance with her recording contract, as it includes recordings that were released earlier and allegedly “did not pass the proper approval procedures.”

In September, the label filed a motion, arguing that the complaint should not be considered in court because it does not consider “Something For Thee Hotties” an album. Pete responded earlier this month, stating that she had fulfilled the terms of the deal with the release of the album.

“Pete should be allowed to spend a day in court to present evidence and testimony to the jury demonstrating that she did everything that was required of her during the delivery and release of her albums,” the rapper’s response reads, according to Rolling Stone. The star also claimed that although the freestyle and parodies on the record were posted on YouTube, they were not released in a commercial format and, therefore, should not be considered previously released material.

Now a Harris County judge has rejected the petition of 1501 Certified Entertainment and ruled that the lawsuit can be taken to court. Pete is demanding damages in the amount of at least $ 1 million (829 thousand pounds).

NME has contacted representatives of 1501 Certified Entertainment for comment.

Meanwhile, last week (December 24), Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan T Stallion in the legs after a party in July 2020.

Lanez was found guilty on all three charges against him, including one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a car and one count of using a firearm by gross negligence.