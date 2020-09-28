A judge bars Donald Trump’s TikTok ban order

In early August, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, affirmed that his government would ban the application of TikTok on September 15 if it did not reach a sale agreement on its operations in the country before that date. TikTok reached an agreement with Oracle and Walmart to create TikTok Global, an entity in which US companies would own a 20% stake.

Donald Trump vs TikTok

Trump, who initially gave his approval to the deal, said he could not approve it if Oracle did not have control over TikTok. And the war continues: Donald Trump and his government continue to face the Chinese application, which continues to increase its viral reach and its millionaire number of downloads and active users per month.

The latest in this war happened last week, when the United States government issued an order that prohibited TikTok from being available in the Google, Play Store, and Apple, App Store. Donald Trump thus scored a point in his crusade against the Chinese app. But this week the battle continues, and it is indeed TikTok that has achieved a small victory.

A judge bans Donald Trump

The government-issued ban was due to take effect just at midnight today, Monday, September 28. But it will not be like that, at least for now, since the judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia Carl Nichols, has temporarily blocked this ban on being able to download TikTok in application stores.

With this court order issued by Judge Nichols, the app should therefore be available in mobile app stores until at least November 12, when more restrictions will take effect that would make it difficult for TikTok to function. In this way, if you live in the USA, you can download TikTok from services such as the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Send data from Americans to China

At the hearing held last Sunday, TikTok lawyer John Hall pointed out that the act of banning the app “would be no different than the government closing the doors to a public forum.” The government replied that the measures respond to fears TikTok could send data to authorities in China, and the battle continues.

Will the blockade on Trump's ban continue until November 12? Will it get up earlier? What will happen to TikTok next month on American soil?




