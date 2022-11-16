A Journalist From The USA Calls a “Real Fan” of Buying Liverpool — Because FSG Set The Price

A journalist from the United States said he had revealed new information about FSG’s plans to sell Liverpool, including a “real fan” from America.

Fenway Sports Group has been steadily changing its position in recent weeks, exploring the possibility of selling its controlling stake in Liverpool.

The owners of the club receive advice from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on finding investments, believing that they are looking for a new buyer.

FSG President Mike Gordon has stepped away from his day-to-day duties at the club, where he worked closely with Jurgen Klopp, and instead focused on selling.

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, who wrote on Twitter, FSG “would prefer a full sale,” and “those familiar with the process” expect that this “may happen sooner rather than later.”

“Sources emphasize that [the] wheels are in motion,” he adds, explaining that “soon” in this context “still takes quite a long time.”

In the short term, it is claimed that “Klopp has been given guarantees, regardless of the time frame, that the next two transfer windows will not be affected by this process.”

Interestingly, Jacobs advertises Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) as a “sincere fan”, since earlier this year their attempt to buy Chelsea failed, and that “the sale process is focused on an American investor.”

HSBE was founded by Josh Harris and David S. Blitzer in 2017 and is based in the United States, and their assets include the Philadelphia 76ers NBA franchise and the New Jersey Devils NHL team.

They are already investors in Crystal Palace, but Jacobs claims that this “did not create any obstacles during the tender for the sale of Chelsea.”

Their bid to buy Chelsea involved Martin Broughton, the former Liverpool chairman who oversaw the sale of the Anfield club from Tom Hicks and George Gillett to FSG in 2010.

Although this purchase cost about 300 million pounds, Jacobs claims that “FSG expects Liverpool to sell almost $ 1 billion more than Chelsea, at a valuation of about 3.1 billion pounds.

“Those who are familiar with the process expect that proposals worth $3 billion and above will be seriously considered,” he adds.

“But the growing volume of interest should lead to a higher sale price if the selected bidder moves forward.”

However, Jacobs adds: “A full sale is by no means guaranteed.

“FSG needs not only the right price (they make a huge profit anyway), but also the right group, so a lot will depend not only on the offer, but also on the club’s plan for the future.”

Potential investors from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have already declined interest.