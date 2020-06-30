A Jimin photo adorns the BigHit wall for this reason. BTS members believe Jimin’s photo will convey joy to whoever sees it.

The last episode of RUN brought us very funny moments, one of them was knowing that a special portrait of Jimin was placed on the wall of his company.

The BTS guys revealed the printed photos from their fun photo shoot with self-made outfits, amid laughter and lots of fun, the members commented on each of the photos as they were shown in front of the cameras.

After observing these images, the decision was made that the best photography was in charge of Suga , for which this idol was awarded a special prize .

The staff presented them with a painting that the members held for Yoongi to show on camera, but when the idol lifted the white cover and everyone looked at the captured image, they couldn’t contain their laughter.

colgaron el cuadro de Jimin en la sala donde están los álbumes en la pared AJJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA ESTOY TENTADA QUEDO RE BIEN@BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/oej4DdJ4kk — ᴀᴠʀiʟ; stay gold ⟭⟬¹³₇ 🇦🇷 (@btsargento) June 30, 2020

It was a photograph of Jimin with a tender and charismatic pose, while Suga expressed his disappointment about the award, the others laughed in surprise and decided that the painting should be placed at the reception of Big Hit Entertainment.

Some fans recognized the image because it had already appeared in an old TXT V Live on one of their company’s walls, so BTS will likely show off this new decor in their next broadcasts.

AHHHHH This is @BTS_twt Jimin's pic that was on Big Hit's common room's wall (seen in one of TXT's VLives in October 2019). At that time ppl thought Jimin's photo was there bcs it was JimTober period (Jimin's bday). https://t.co/pRC4f9Pa7y pic.twitter.com/SMcBve2BDI — SHAY 🐬😄 ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ ⁷ (@BKV_you) June 30, 2020

In this same episode of RUN BTS, RM shared an idea about a meme with the photo of Jin and ARMY made it happen .



