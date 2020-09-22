A jailbreak for iOS 14 has been released

Checkra1n, one of the jailbreak communities, released checkra1n 0.11.0 jailbreak version today for the new iOS 14 release. It has been announced that the new jailbreak can only be used on a limited number of devices.

Technology giant Apple started to send new version updates for the operating systems of its devices to its users after the event it organized the other day. Among these operating systems, iOS has also been upgraded to the new version iOS 14. But the new version of iOS also fell into the hands of the jailbreak communities.

The checkra1n community, which also developed jailbreak for previous versions, has also released a jailbreak for the new iOS 14 version. However, Apple users were told from the very beginning that the published jailbreak version will only work on a limited number of devices. Let’s take a look at the details of the new jailbreak version.

Released only for Apple devices with A9 or older processor:

The new jailbreak version released by checkra1n has been released as checkra1n 0.11.0 (You can click this link to download.) It has been announced that the new jailbreak version can be used by Apple’s devices with an A9 (X) processor or an older processor. According to the shared statement, the new jailbreak version will be available on the following devices:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPad (5th generation)

iPad Air 2

iPad mini 4

iPad Pro (1st generation)

Apple TV 4 and 4K

The checkra1n team, which released the new jailbreak version, said they hope they will offer jailbreak support for newer Apple devices in the coming weeks. The team stated that support for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will be announced in the coming weeks.

The checkra1n community announced in recent months that they can jailbreak beta versions while iOS 14 is still being tested with beta versions. Considering that the team released a jailbreak 5 days after the release of the latest version of iOS 14, we can say that it will not be necessary to wait long for jailbreak support to come to newer devices.



