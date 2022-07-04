A.J. Brown responds to Eagles Teammate’s statement on “all-Star status”

Eagles running back Miles Sanders is very confident about Philadelphia’s chances after all the team’s acquisitions this offseason. Saying, “We all feel like part of the all-star team… We feel unstoppable…”

One of those acquisitions was receiver A.J. Brown took to Twitter to respond to Sanders’ comments. They write that they are not there yet, but they may be in the future.

“He’s excited about what this team can be like. We’re all excited,” Brown said. “But we’re not an All-Star team. We could definitely become one in the coming years. We tie our flaps and prove it every year, and that’s what we plan to do! # 1Weekatatime».

The Eagles made the playoffs last season thanks to good play and excellent play by second-year quarterback Jalen Herts.

However, the team’s limitations showed up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

Now, with updates across the board, there is a lot of excitement in the City of Brotherly Love.