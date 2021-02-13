A huge disappointment: Google Pixel 5

Announced in September, Google Pixel 5 entered the DxOMark screen test. Google’s flagship phone did not pass this test. The device, which lagged behind its competitors on both the Samsung and Apple side, caused disappointment.

Pixel 5 lags behind iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Google’s flagship phone was the focus of criticism due to the Snapdragon 765G processor when it was introduced. Because usually the flagship models of their competitors had the Snapdragon 865 processor. Google’s flagship this time was below expectations with its screen.

Google Pixel 5 scored 74 points in the DxOMark screen test. Apple’s previous flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max got 84 in the same test, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra got 90. When we compare these devices with each other, we see that Google is far behind.

Pixel 5 features

When we look at the screen of Pixel 5, an OLED architecture screen welcomes us. At the same time, the size of this screen was announced as 6 inches. This smartphone, which hosts a standard resolution of 1080 X 2340 (19.5: 9 format); It has 432 PPI value, HDR 10 Plus technology and 90 Hz screen refresh feature.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver – X52 modem: Sub-6 5G) processor. On the other hand, this processor came out of the 7 nm fabrication process. Adreno 620 supports Snapdragon 765G on graphics.