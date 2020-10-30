A hint of Kim Wexler coming for the final season

Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould teased many clues at the end of season 5 indicating what the sixth and final season will bring. But most of all, he told Better Call Saul fans to focus on a key moment of the impressive season finale.

Because Better Call Saul is a prequel, the fates of some characters are already sealed. But others have more of a question mark around their circumstances. Kim Wexler, Nacho Varga and Lalo Salamanca are completely absent from Breaking Bad. Does this mean that they are dead or are they just gone? These questions drive fans crazy with speculation.

Peter Gould addressed those concerns in an interview and left Better Call Saul fans more excited than customs with a few details to consider.

“Anyone who watches the show closely and is thinking about where this is all going, one of the questions to ask is what does Jimmy deserve?”

In addition to looking at the big picture, Peter Gould revealed a little hint from season 5. When Kim leaves Schweikart and Cokely, she leaves her office and takes nothing. But at the last minute, she goes back to her desk drawer and grabs the top of the Zafiro Añejo tequila bottle that she kept as a memento of a scam she did with Jimmy.

“Keep your eyes on the bottle stopper,” Peter Gould told Better Call Saul fans, because Kim’s little talisman is representative of her deepest motivations and future plans.

In season 2, Kim Wexler cheated on a wealthy stockbroker and took advantage of someone he believed deserved it. And based on the final interaction between Kim and Jimmy in the Better Call Saul season 5 finale, he might plan to do the same with Howard Hamlin. We’ll discover all of that and more, plus the deeper meaning of the tequila stopper, once Season 6 airs in 2021.



